BJP says Trinamool workers hurled bombs at party MLA

The BJP lodged a complaint against TMC workers at Jagaddal police station on Wednesday, for allegedly throwing bombs at the vehicle of BJP MLA Pawan Singh. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday night at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the allegation and accused the BJP workers of hurling bombs on TMC councillor Manoj Guha.

According to BJP, some TMC workers tried to capture a BJP party office in Bhatpara area on Tuesday night. “On receiving the news that our party office was being captured by TMC miscreants, our Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh reached the spot. Seeing his vehicle there, the miscreants hurled two bombs. However, Singh was lucky to escape the attack. Today, we have lodged a complaint with the police,” said a local BJP councillor.

A senior police officer of North 24 Parganas district said, “We have received a complaint. Investigation is on.”

TMC councillor Guha said, “The party office belonged to us. On May 23 last year, our party office was set on fire and the BJP had captured our party office. Today, we went to to reclaim it. Bombs were hurled at me. The area has not seen this kind of violence earlier. After BJP captured the Bhatapara civic body, the violence has increased.”

Bhatpara has been on the boil since May last year, after former Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh won Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket. Following its success, the party had wrested control of the Bhatpara civic body from Trinamool Congress.

