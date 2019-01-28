BJP-RSS trying to change country’s narrative: CPM

The CPM on Saturday said the BJP-RSS combine has destroyed democracy in the country and is making attempts to change the nation’s narrative.

Addressing an event on Saturday, at which Left workers formed a human chain to spread the message of unity and communal harmony, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said, “BJP and RSS are trying to change the country’s narrative. They have made attempts to destroy democracy and is conspiring to stifle the voices of Opposition parties. From our February 3 brigade rally, we will take a pledge to defeat these communal forces in the country and restore democracy.”

Echoing the same, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, “This rally has been organised to talk about policies and not political leaders. Our fight is against the corrupt central government and the undemocratic state government. Time has come to put an end to communal politics of BJP and RSS,” said Bose.