BJP resolves to strengthen party in Bengal, expose ‘graft in TMC govt’

The three-day training camp of the BJP concluded on Wednesday with the resolve to strengthen the organisation in West Bengal and “expose the corruption in the TMC government”.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, who was recently made the co-in charge of the party affairs in West Bengal, presided over the three-day training camp held at Vedic Village in North 24 Parganas district.

During the course of various sessions, it was decided that there was a need to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and, simultaneously, reach out to the people of the state, informing them about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to the newspaper, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “Primarily, emphasis was laid on two things: one, to strengthen the party organisation and take it to the booth level, and the second, to expose the Trinamool Congress and its corruption. The TMC government has failed to deliver on its promises and we need to reach out to the people to point out the failure of the state government. At the same time, we have to highlight the achievements of the central government.”

Sinha said a discussion was also held to ensure party workers from across the state take part in the scheduled march to Nabanna on September 13. “It is time when the people of the state must take a stand against the TMC government. We have to play the role of the main Opposition by exposing the corruption in the government. It has changed the names of various central schemes and passed them as the state’s own. This needs to be exposed. We cannot let them fool the people of the state,” said Sinha. Party sources said it was also decided that the BJP would welcome workers from other parties, but would not allow leaders without scrutiny.