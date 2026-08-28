Once mandatory, Mamata Banerjee’s books to be removed from Bengal public libraries

The BJP government in West Bengal has decided to remove the books written by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the state’s public libraries. Under the previous Trinamool Congress-led government, the party supremo’s books were mandatory in all government school libraries as well as state-run public libraries.
Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services, said, “Unnecessary books by Mamata Banerjee, such as Epang-Opang-Jhapang, will no longer remain in libraries.”
“A sort of dictatorship was there in the previous government. Any books by the former chief minister that do not contribute to students’ learning will be removed from library shelves,” he added.
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Ghosh said public libraries would instead prioritise books that contribute to knowledge, intellectual development, and what he described as “nationalist thought”.
“We will also modernise the libraries and provide adequate staff. We are also thinking of setting up free libraries across the state,” added Ghosh.
Controversy over ‘borrowed books’
Recently, a controversy broke out after Gouri Shanker Ghosh claimed that 19 books borrowed by Mamata from the state Assembly library were yet to be returned. The books include 18 volumes of ‘Rabindra Rachanabali’ (the collected works of Rabindranath Tagore), and a copy of the anthology, ‘Sanchayita’.
The minister said that library rules apply equally to all citizens, warning of potential “legal action” if the books are not officially deposited.
However, Mamata has maintained that the books are not at her personal residence but kept inside the Chief Minister’s official chambers at the Assembly.
Speaking at the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad in Kolkata on Friday, Mamata said, “Then I hear allegations that I have stolen library books… If you make such an allegation against me, you must prove it. I have not reached such a desperate stage in my life that I need to steal books from a library. I can establish several libraries myself. There is hardly a major author whose books I do not have at home.”
Mamata, the author
Mamata Banerjee has authored over 100 books, many of which have been unveiled at the International Kolkata Book Fair from time to time.
Her first title, ‘Upalabdhi’ (realisation or achievement), published in 1995, is a collection of reflective political essays. Her Bengali publications have also been translated to English and Urdu.
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In 2025, under the TMC administration, a comprehensive list of approved literature was distributed to over 2,000 government-aided schools, apart from a grant of Rs 1 lakh each.
The education department had selected 19 titles authored by her including ‘Upalabadhi’, as well as ‘Pallabi’, ‘Ma’, ‘Chalo Jai’, ‘Pather Sathi’, ‘Crocodile Island’, and a poetry collection, ‘Kabita Bitan’.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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