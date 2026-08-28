Once mandatory, Mamata Banerjee’s books to be removed from Bengal public libraries

The BJP government in West Bengal has decided to remove the books written by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the state’s public libraries. Under the previous Trinamool Congress-led government, the party supremo’s books were mandatory in all government school libraries as well as state-run public libraries.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services, said, “Unnecessary books by Mamata Banerjee, such as Epang-Opang-Jhapang, will no longer remain in libraries.”

“A sort of dictatorship was there in the previous government. Any books by the former chief minister that do not contribute to students’ learning will be removed from library shelves,” he added.