BJP rejects talk of ‘revolt’ as 4 more MLAs quit WhatsApp groups

A day after four more MLAs left the party’s WhatsApp groups, the BJP on Monday said there was no revolt in its West Bengal unit and blamed the media for reports of discontentment.

“This is a pure organisational meeting of the party. Members of the new state committee and district presidents were asked to attend it. There is no revolt in the party. It is being created by a section of the media,” said state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar before a party organisational meeting at Central Library here.

The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, party’s in-charge of Bengal Amit Malviya, Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others. On Saturday, five MLAs — Mukut Mani Adhikari, Subrata Thakur, Ambica Roy, Ashok Kirtania and Asim Sarkar — had left several WhatsApp groups, expressing their displeasure over their omission from the state committee. The following day, four more MLAs from Bankura district — Amarnath Sakha, Dibakar Gharami, Niladri Sekhar Dana and Nirmal Dhara — also left party’s WhatsApp groups.

In the meeting, B L Santosh had appealed to all new members of the committee to begin the groundwork for the local and Lok Sabha polls. On Sunday, the BJP held a meeting to introspect the party’s assembly poll debacle.