BJP rath yatra: Calcutta HC order on fresh petition expected today

The Calcutta High Court is likely to deliver its final verdict on the BJP’s proposed rath yatras in the state on Thursday.

The single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty will give BJP lawyers 15 minutes to make their final argument and the state government 10 minutes to present their counter argument before delivering the verdict.

The BJP had moved the Calcutta High Court with fresh petitions after the state government denied them permission to hold rath yatras on grounds that it may lead to disruption of communal harmony. State BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar, who was present at the hearing, said, “Today was the second day we presented our arguments before the court. It has heard us and the state government. The honourable Justice has reserved tomorrow to deliver his verdict after hearing our argument for one last time.”

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a video recording of the meeting between BJP leaders and state government officials, on the matter of the yatras, which had taken place at Lalbazar last week. The BJP wants to take out yatras from Cooch Behar, Sagar Island and Tarapith on December 22, 24 and 26 respectively.