BJP protests ‘rising atrocities on women’ in Bengal

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Kolkata to protest against the murder and alleged rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, members of the state BJP Mahila Morcha organised a sit-in on Sunday to condemn “rising atrocities on women” in West Bengal.

The protesters, holding placards, squatted in front of the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. They demanded justice for rape victims in the state.

“Here the Chief Minister could have asked for CBI probes in Kamduni, Basirhat, Raiganj and Chopra where atrocities on women were committed. Instead of holding a rally in Kolkata to reduce her sugar level, she should have asked for CBI probes in these incidents, which could have reduced her tension,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

On Saturday, Banerjee led a rally in the city to condemn the Hathras incident and said the BJP was the biggest pandemic in India.

“How many rallies she held in support of rape victims of the state? Did she held a rally for Park Street rape victim? Here she describes rape incidents as ‘sajano ghotona [fabricated incidents]’. Here she cannot provide security to women. It is unfortunate that by holding a rally yesterday, Banerjee is only trying to get votes,” said BJP leader Bharati Ghosh.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy criticised the BJP for organising the sit-in. “In UP, a Dalit woman was raped and killed. The entire country has condemned the incident. Under pressure, the Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe. But we do not have faith in the CBI probe.

Even the family of the victim has not asked for a CBI probe. In the Kamduni incident, our state police arrested the culprits and justice was brought. I strongly condemn this kind of protest by the BJP,” said Roy.

