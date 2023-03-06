BJP protest likely: Budget session resumes today, on table capping the suspension period of MLA

The second half of the budget session of the West Bengal Assembly will start on Monday, with Opposition BJP planning to protest against the Trinamool Congress government on various issues.

The budget allocations of various departments will be placed in the Assembly in the ongoing session. Sources in the BJP said the party is planning to raise the issue of the arrest of Congress leader Koustav Bagchi for alleged remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, employees’ dearness allowance (DA) hike demand and other issues.

Recently, it was decided in a meeting of the Assembly’s rules committee headed by Speaker Biman Banerjee that no MLA can be suspended for more than a month.

Legislative Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, “The period of suspension of any MLA cannot be for an indefinite period. It cannot be more than a month.”

Speaker Banerjee was also present in the meeting. A motion in this regard is likely to be tabled in the ongoing session, it is learnt.

Last year, the Speaker had suspended six BJP legislators in the second half of the budget session.

BJP MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudeep Mukherjee were initially suspended for allegedly disrupting the then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech.

Later, the Speaker had suspended four other MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, in connection with a fracas in the House.

Adhikari had even moved court over the issue. The court had asked the two parties to settle the matter through discussion. The Speaker had then withdrawn the suspensions on the BJP legislative party’s request.