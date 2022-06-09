scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
BJP promises separate state ahead of polls to befool people: Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister said, “The central government has stopped wheat supply to the state and has not been releasing money for the works done under the 100-day work scheme (MNREGA).”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: June 9, 2022 5:55:11 am
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Continuing to target the BJP-ruled central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the saffron party of “befooling people” by making promises like the creation of separate states ahead of elections, but “those promises never materialised”.

Taking a dig at the Centre over the rising prices of essential commodities, the Chief Minister said people were suffering due to the “daily price rise” of essential commodities. “Where has the price of cooking gas gone, and they talk of the Ujjwala scheme. When the elections will be around, they will promise you to create a separate state, another ‘Ujjwala’ scheme or purchase tea gardens. They talk big before the elections. And look what is happening now, the present state of the country and how price rise is affecting the common people,” said Mamata at a mass wedding programme in Alipurduar.

Criticising the Union government for not releasing funds for various welfare schemes and “stopping” supply of wheat to states, the Chief Minister said, “The central government has stopped wheat supply to the state and has not been releasing money for the works done under the 100-day work scheme (MNREGA).”

