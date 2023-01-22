BJP plans to launch mass movements against ‘scams involving TMC leaders’

The BJP has decided to launch mass movements across West Bengal against alleged scams involving Trinamool Congress leaders and create awareness among the people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ahead of the panchayat polls in the state as the two-day brainstorming session of the saffron party ended in Durgapur on Saturday.

The party has also decided to move the court demanding the deployment of central force for the panchayat polls in an attempt to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. The brainstorming session was aimed at preparing the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections. Having failed to win a single election in the state since the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP is trying to make a turnaround in the state.

As the party is eyeing at least 25 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in the 2024 general elections, the panchayat polls will prove a litmus test for the party to gauge its strength and limitations.

Sources with the party said that the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari during the meeting called for mass movements — like the way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had done when she was in the Opposition — by the party, criticised the party for being unable to cash in on the opportunities provided by the alleged scams which have put the ruling TMC in a tight spot. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, the party’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey and other senior leaders were also present at the meeting.

The state BJP, which has been hit by infighting and exodus of its rank and file, has taken the decision to hit the streets to take the TMC head-on. However, the final resolution of the Bengal BJP adopted at the two-day meeting is yet to be finalised. It has been sent to the state leadership to make necessary amendments.