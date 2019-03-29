BJP Panchayat member’s brother shot dead in Malda

The brother of an elected Gram Panchayat member of BJP was shot dead in Malda Thursday.

The incident took place in Khidirpur area under Daulatnagar Gram Panchayat and Harischandrapur police station area.

According to police, around midnight the assailants barged into the house of Patanu Mondol (27) and shot him and he died on the spot. The deceased is the brother of Utpal Mondol, a BJP Gram Panchayat member.

Local residents blocked Harischadrapur Road along with the body to protest against the murder. Later around 10 am, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. No arrest has been made yet.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed Mondol. “He was our active worker and used to organise meetings. TMC-backed goons have killed him and the party is trying to spread terror before the polls, said Khagen Murmu, the BJP candidate for Maldaha Uttar seat.

However, TMC denied the accusations made by the BJP. “The BJP is blaming the Trinamool for anything that is happening in Malda. Thy are trying to politicise every incident to gain mileage. Trinamool Congress in not involved in this incident at all,” said Moazzem Hussain, TMC district president and party candidate for Maldaha Dakshin.