BJP: Our worker’s father killed, 3 men injured in TMC attacks

The TMC said the attack might be a fallout of Mukherjee’s old rivalries. The same day, a BJP leader was shot at in Malda.

The BJP has alleged that the father of one of its workers was killed and three were injured in attacks by the TMC across the state since Saturday. The ruling party has dismissed the allegations.

On Saturday, a BJP worker’s father died in Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district while allegedly trying to save his son who was being assaulted by suspected Trinamool supporters. According to sources, 80-year-old Amulya Mondal’s son Shankar is a BJP worker. He was being beaten by the suspected TMC supporters when Amulya tried to intervene. The octogenarian was allegedly pushed to the ground, and he collapsed unconscious. Amulya was declared dead in a hospital. TMC leader Piyush Panda claimed Amulya was bed-ridden and died before the alleged incident. Police saida probe was on.

The same day, a BJP worker’s right wrist was chopped off in Nadia, in an attack blamed on miscreants with suspected TMC links. However, the ruling party refuted the allegation. “TMC believes in fighting politically and we don’t believe in such acts of violence,” said a TMC leader.

On Sunday, BJP state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee accused “TMC goons” of opening fire on his car in Asansol.

“Shootouts in Hirapur, Paschim Bardhaman and Samsi, Malda involving local BJP leaders. A BJP booth president’s hand chopped off in Simurali, Nadia. All in West Bengal, of course! As Trinamool gets more and more desperate, with spectre of defeat looming large, more such incidents are apprehended,” tweeted ex-Governor of Meghalaya and Tripura Tathagata Roy.

A TMC leader said “We don’t want to comment on every incident that the BJP is using to gain people’s sympathy.”