Agnimitra, Indranil among six ministers relieved of BJP organisational duties in rejig

The West Bengal BJP on Friday announced a major organisational overhaul in its state wing, appointing fresh faces across the organisation, from its Mahila, Yuva and OBC morchas to district presidents and state secretaries.
According to the changes, made in line with the ‘one individual, one post’ principle, six ministers, including Tapas Roy, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh and Indranil Khan, were relieved of their respective organisational responsibilities in favour of their administrative commitments. However, Samik Bhattacharya remains state president and Amitabha Chakraborty remains general secretary (organisation), while Satish Dhand has been removed from the post of co-general secretary (organisation).
The reshuffle comes a day after BJP and RSS leaders held a high-level coordination meeting in New Delhi to review the political setup in the state.
Among the key appointments announced on Friday, actor-cum-politician Anjana Basu was named as the new state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, replacing Phalguni Patra who has been appointed state vice president of the party.
The party’s Jadavpur MLA, Sharbari Mukherjee, who has hogged the media spotlight in recent times over her comments in connection with the unrest at the Jadavpur University campus was, removed from her position as one of the state secretaries despite her not holding a portfolio in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s council of ministers.
The party’s Amta MLA Amit Samanta replaced Behala West leader and Sports and Youth Services minister Indranil Khan as president of the BJP Yuva Morcha.
Locket Chatterjee and Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan were appointed state general secretaries, while Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was made vice-president. Chatterjee, a former MP, has been relieved of her responsibilities in the party’s Mahila Morcha.
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The party named two MPs Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and Soumitra Khan as state general secretaries, MLA Sanjay Singh as state vice president and MLAs Dipanjan Guha and Sintu Senapati as state secretaries.
Anal Biswas, considered a close associate of party’s state president Samik Bhattacharya, and Sanjay Varma, perceived close to actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Mithun Chakraborty, were also named state secretaries.
Changes have also been made in the OBC Morcha. Ajit Das, who was in charge of OBC Morcha was given the post of secretary, while he was replaced by Falta MLA Dhananjay Ghosh. Bishwajit Biswas has come in as a new face in charge of the SC Morcha.
The party also named fresh convenors in nine Bibhags (branches) Siliguri, Malda, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah-Hooghly, Medinipur, Purulia, Bardhaman and Nabadwip across the state.
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According to sources, changes were made in the remaining districts as well. In Bangaon, Nipen Biswas has been brought in to replace Bikash Ghosh. Rajib Poddar was the BJP district president in Barasat. He has been replaced by Dipankar Chakraborty. In Sreerampur, Shashi Singh has been brought in to replace Suman Ghosh.
In Arambagh, MLA Prashanta Digar has been brought in in place of Sushanta Bera. In Medinipur, Soumen Tiwari has been brought in in place of Samit Kumar Mondal. In Bardhaman, Ashis Pal has been brought in in place of Abhijit Roy. In Katwa, Manik Roy has been brought in in place of Smriti Kana Basu.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More