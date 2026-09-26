Agnimitra, Indranil among six ministers relieved of BJP organisational duties in rejig

The West Bengal BJP on Friday announced a major organisational overhaul in its state wing, appointing fresh faces across the organisation, from its Mahila, Yuva and OBC morchas to district presidents and state secretaries.

According to the changes, made in line with the ‘one individual, one post’ principle, six ministers, including Tapas Roy, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh and Indranil Khan, were relieved of their respective organisational responsibilities in favour of their administrative commitments. However, Samik Bhattacharya remains state president and Amitabha Chakraborty remains general secretary (organisation), while Satish Dhand has been removed from the post of co-general secretary (organisation).

The reshuffle comes a day after BJP and RSS leaders held a high-level coordination meeting in New Delhi to review the political setup in the state.

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Among the key appointments announced on Friday, actor-cum-politician Anjana Basu was named as the new state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, replacing Phalguni Patra who has been appointed state vice president of the party.

The party’s Jadavpur MLA, Sharbari Mukherjee, who has hogged the media spotlight in recent times over her comments in connection with the unrest at the Jadavpur University campus was, removed from her position as one of the state secretaries despite her not holding a portfolio in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s council of ministers.

The party’s Amta MLA Amit Samanta replaced Behala West leader and Sports and Youth Services minister Indranil Khan as president of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Locket Chatterjee and Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan were appointed state general secretaries, while Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was made vice-president. Chatterjee, a former MP, has been relieved of her responsibilities in the party’s Mahila Morcha.

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The party named two MPs Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and Soumitra Khan as state general secretaries, MLA Sanjay Singh as state vice president and MLAs Dipanjan Guha and Sintu Senapati as state secretaries.

Anal Biswas, considered a close associate of party’s state president Samik Bhattacharya, and Sanjay Varma, perceived close to actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Mithun Chakraborty, were also named state secretaries.

Changes have also been made in the OBC Morcha. Ajit Das, who was in charge of OBC Morcha was given the post of secretary, while he was replaced by Falta MLA Dhananjay Ghosh. Bishwajit Biswas has come in as a new face in charge of the SC Morcha.

The party also named fresh convenors in nine Bibhags (branches) Siliguri, Malda, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah-Hooghly, Medinipur, Purulia, Bardhaman and Nabadwip across the state.

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According to sources, changes were made in the remaining districts as well. In Bangaon, Nipen Biswas has been brought in to replace Bikash Ghosh. Rajib Poddar was the BJP district president in Barasat. He has been replaced by Dipankar Chakraborty. In Sreerampur, Shashi Singh has been brought in to replace Suman Ghosh.

In Arambagh, MLA Prashanta Digar has been brought in in place of Sushanta Bera. In Medinipur, Soumen Tiwari has been brought in in place of Samit Kumar Mondal. In Bardhaman, Ashis Pal has been brought in in place of Abhijit Roy. In Katwa, Manik Roy has been brought in in place of Smriti Kana Basu.