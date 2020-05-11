BJP online campaign targets Mamata, TMC hits back

Responding to the online campaign, TMC leader and MP Derek O’Brien criticised the party saying that it is only focussed on West Bengal Assembly elections due in 2021. (Express file photo) Responding to the online campaign, TMC leader and MP Derek O’Brien criticised the party saying that it is only focussed on West Bengal Assembly elections due in 2021. (Express file photo)

Amid a battle of words between the Centre and state government over bringing back stranded migrant workers to West Bengal, the BJP has launched a social media campaign hitting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for avoiding the media for over a week. The campaign has been titled as ‘Bhoy Peyeche Mamata’ (Mamata is scared), which has irked TMC leaders.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed Banerjee calling her government an ‘absolute disaster’. He tweeted a list of accusations saying — “Doctors crying for PPE, patients lying with dead bodies, migrant labour not allowed to leave state, Bengalis not allowed to come back home and Hospitals not taking patients, Police attacked @MamataOfficial government is absolute disaster. #BhoyPeyecheMamata.”

Banerjee, also the health minister of the state, did not hold any press conference in the last nine days. BJP leader Mukul Roy took a dig at her saying, “Where are you Mamata Banerjee? Covid-19 cases are increasing, no of tests are still low and not giving permission to bring back Bengali migrant labour’s from other states? #BhoyPeyecheMamata,” he said in a tweet.

Responding to the online campaign, TMC leader and MP Derek O’Brien criticised the party saying that it is only focussed on West Bengal Assembly elections due in 2021. “While the state government is busy fighting pandemic, the BJP is busy doing politics keeping in mind the Assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held any press conference since taking charge in 2014. The BJP has no moral right to target the West Bengal Chief Minister,” he said.

State minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim also slammed the BJP for its campaign. “The BJP only knows how to malign our image. We are fighting the present crisis, while they are busy doing politics,” he said told mediapersons.

Addressing the migrants’ crisis, the state government has arranged buses for those who were found walking from Kharagpur to Malda district.

