BJP old-timers should be given respect, importance: Dilip Ghosh

After fellow MP Saumitra Khan and national secretary Anupam Hazra, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh has now spoken out against the party’s state leadership, criticising it for ignoring the contribution of old-timers.

Ghosh, the former BJP state president, also labelled his successor Sukanta Majumdar as “inexperienced” and “new” to party politics. “Sukanta Majumdar is not the only one (new to the party). He has just taken charge (as BJP state president). He is inexperienced. The party has fought for so many years with the help of a large number of dedicated and deserving leaders. They helped the party grow, fought in the grassroots, led several movements and stood by the people and earned their trust. These leaders should be given respect and importance. There will be a change in the leadership from time to time. But one cannot remove deserving members from the party. The party cannot ignore their contributions,” Ghosh told reporters.

In September last year, Majumdar became the BJP state president while Ghosh was made the national vice-president of the party.

Since the formation of a new state committee in December last year and subsequent removal of several party leaders from it, a large number of party leaders, especially old-timers, have spoken out against Majumdar and newly-appointed state party general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty.

Following the party’s latest electoral debacle in the Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls, several leaders renewed their attack on the party’s state leadership. The bypoll rout came as a further blow to the party already saddled with concerns over infighting and exodus of leaders from the state committee.

Saumitra Khan, Anupam Hazra and others have already trained their guns at the BJP’s state leadership, calling it “inexperienced”. Several MLAs, including Gouri Sankar Ghosh, left the state committee citing differences of opinion with the state leadership. Ghosh’s remarks came as the latest in a sequence of attacks on Majumdar.

However, the BJP state chief chose not to comment on the remarks by his immediate predecessor. “I do not comment on any statement by a senior party leader,” Majumdar said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress lost little time to criticise the saffron party for its continuous infighting. “This internal feud between old-timers and newcomers has been continuing for a very long time. Their own leaders are now calling out the new leadership as inexperienced and ignorant. Even Dilip Ghosh, who worked hard to build the party (in Benga), is revolting against the new state president. Instead of silencing these voices, Sukanta Majumdar must take lessons from Dilip Ghosh on how to run the party,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Sukanta Barman, a mandal president of the BJP in Hooghly district, quit the party’s district committee claiming that incompetent leaders were appointed to run party affairs in the districts.