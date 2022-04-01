BJP nominee talks religion, says choice between ‘daughter of soil’ & outsider

Standing in a campaign vehicle, BJP candidate from the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll Agnimitra Paul handed out leaflets to people standing on both sides of the road during her election rally.

On the leaflet, it was written, among other things, that under the autocratic rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “innocent Hindus” came under attack.

“12 April bisesh kore bangalar itihase ekta ottonto guruttopurno din. Ei dinti sudhumatro kendrer BJP sorkar ke notun shokti jogabe tai noy, Mamata Banerjee-er soirachari sashan er jobab debe. Je soiracharer shikar hoeche Banglar niriho Hindu ra. (April 12 is going to be an extremely important day in the history of Bengal. This day is not only going to give new strength to the BJP government at the Centre but will also give an answer to the autocratic rule of Mamata Banerjee. Under this autocratic rule, innocent Hindus in Bengal came under an attack),” reads a portion of the leaflet.

The BJP has fielded Paul, the sitting MLA from the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency, to retain the Asansol LS seat that fell vacant last year after former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned as a BJP MP.

On Thursday, Paul began her election rally in Asansol’s Damra area by offering prayers at a local Kali Temple, and during the rally, she visited several temples en route. “I am from Asansol and people here consider me as their daughter. I have been working for them as an MLA for the past one year. If I get elected as a Lok Sabha MP, I will continue doing the same work,” Paul told The Indian Express.

The leaflet also mentions Paul as the “daughter of the soil” who was brought up in Asansol. She studied at BB College in Asansol before pursuing higher studies at Jadavpur University. The BJP is, however, termed Trinamool candidate and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha “an outsider”.

“I am not underestimating anyone, but he has changed many parties. There is no guarantee that he will stick with the TMC if he wins the bypoll. So, the people will support me,” said Paul.

Talking about how TMC has unleashed a reign of terror on the people of West Bengal, the BJP candidate said, “Our aim is to establish democracy in the state. The Chief Minister is running an autocratic government. Innocent people are being attacked and killed. Even her party councillors are being killed. Women are being attacked. There is no rule of law here. We have, therefore, appealed to local residents to vote for the BJP to do away with the atrocities on them.”