BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit Bengal next week to chart roadmap for Assembly polls

Sources said the BJP is likely to counter Mamata Banerjee’s list of achievements by highlighting the TMC government’s failures.

google-preferred-btn
BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit West BengalBJPs newly elected national president Nitin Nabin and PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Nitin Nabin, who took charge as the national president of the BJP earlier this week, will visit West Bengal for two days next week.

State BJP sources said Nabin would visit Kolkata on January 27 and stay for two days. According to a senior BJP leader, the decision was taken after a high-level party meeting in Delhi after Nabin took charge as the national president.

Nabin is likely to hold marathon meetings with the core BJP team and senior leaders in Kolkata, and head to Bardhaman on the second day. Sources said Nabin would chart a detailed roadmap for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and discuss highlighting the state government’s failures.

With the Trinamool Congress expected to present a report card listing all its achievements in the last 15 years, the BJP will focus on the Mamata Banerjee government’s failures, sources said.

Nabin reportedly stated that the party should emphasise the state’s economic distress, even though it is rich in natural and human resources.

According to sources, Nabin will also look into the health infrastructure in the state, especially the dire state of the primary health centres, the acute shortage of doctors in government hospitals, the lack of medicines, and unhygienic conditions. These have led to resentment at the grassroots, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, and must be highlighted through sustained local campaigns, sourced added.

Nabin is also expected to discuss the education system, the decline in standards and opportunities for students, corruption, and the safety of women in the state. A decline in law and order and minority appeasement politics will also be on the table.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
Advertisement