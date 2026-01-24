BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit Bengal next week to chart roadmap for Assembly polls

Nitin Nabin, who took charge as the national president of the BJP earlier this week, will visit West Bengal for two days next week.

State BJP sources said Nabin would visit Kolkata on January 27 and stay for two days. According to a senior BJP leader, the decision was taken after a high-level party meeting in Delhi after Nabin took charge as the national president.

Nabin is likely to hold marathon meetings with the core BJP team and senior leaders in Kolkata, and head to Bardhaman on the second day. Sources said Nabin would chart a detailed roadmap for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and discuss highlighting the state government’s failures.