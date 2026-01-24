BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit Bengal next week to chart roadmap for Assembly polls

State BJP sources said Nabin would visit Kolkata on January 27 and stay for two days. According to a senior BJP leader, the decision was taken after a high-level party meeting in Delhi after Nabin took charge as the national president.
Nabin is likely to hold marathon meetings with the core BJP team and senior leaders in Kolkata, and head to Bardhaman on the second day. Sources said Nabin would chart a detailed roadmap for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and discuss highlighting the state government’s failures.
With the Trinamool Congress expected to present a report card listing all its achievements in the last 15 years, the BJP will focus on the Mamata Banerjee government’s failures, sources said.
Nabin reportedly stated that the party should emphasise the state’s economic distress, even though it is rich in natural and human resources.
According to sources, Nabin will also look into the health infrastructure in the state, especially the dire state of the primary health centres, the acute shortage of doctors in government hospitals, the lack of medicines, and unhygienic conditions. These have led to resentment at the grassroots, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, and must be highlighted through sustained local campaigns, sourced added.
Nabin is also expected to discuss the education system, the decline in standards and opportunities for students, corruption, and the safety of women in the state. A decline in law and order and minority appeasement politics will also be on the table.
