BJP MP’s fresh salvo at party: ‘Our Bengal unit sick, in dire need of medication’

Sharpening his attack against the party’s West Bengal unit in the wake of the bypoll debacle in Asansol and Ballygunge constituencies, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saumitra Khan on Monday claimed that the state leadership is “suffering from a disease and is in a dire need of medication” by the party high command. Amid an infighting within the party, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra asked the state unit to set its house in order by “identifying the issues plaguing it”.

In a video message, Saumitra Khan, MP from Bishnupur, said the state leadership was full of leaders with “no political maturity”. “We are paying the price for it. If we want good poll results in the state, we will have to bring back those leaders who have become inactive. The party must find a solution to resolve the crisis,” he said.

Soon after the bypoll results were announced, Saumitra had taken a dig at party’s state president Sukanata Majumdar and state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty, claiming that the party’s state unit was being run by “inexperienced politicians”.

Also, BJP’s Jalpaiguri district former president Alok Chakraborty on Monday slammed the state leadership, saying the “party cannot run without genuine leaders”. “Capable leaders are being sidelined in the party. On the other hand, undeserving leaders are being made in-charges of committees. It is high time to reconsider the decision to change so many mandal presidents,” said Chakraborty.

Chakraborty’s statement comes a day after BJP MLA from Murshidabad Gouri Shankar Ghosh and party’s Berhampore legislator Subrata Moitra (Kanchan) resigned from the state committee, citing differences with the party’s state leadership.

Also, two other leaders from Murshidabad district – Bani Gangopdhyay and Dipankar Chowdhury – had announced their decision to quit the BJP’s district-level working council on Sunday.

Sukanta Majumdar said everyone should stick to the party discipline. “If anyone has grievances or suggestions, they can always voice on party forums. Instead of airing them in public, they should talk to the leaders or even the high command, if needed,” said Majumdar.

Slamming the BJP for growing discontent within the organisation, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The Bengal BJP unit cannot sort out its differences but is dreaming of unseating the TMC. They should first resolve their problems and set their house in order.” BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra questioned that if the problems faced by their leaders are not discussed, then how will they rectify their mistakes. “If you can’t tolerate criticism, your existence will be at stake,” he said.

Party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the state leadership should work as a united force to fight the TMC’s “misrule”. “I too was a state president and worked with everyone for the party’s growth. We need to take everybody along to resolve our problems. If there is any problem regarding our approach or policy then that should be corrected,” said Ghosh.

BJP national president JP Nadda has sought a report from the state unit on the reasons for the party’s electoral rout in West Bengal. Sources said the central leadership has summoned state BJP general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty with the reports. Amitava has already left for the national capital. It was learnt that the central BJP has also sought to know why so many allegations are coming up against him.