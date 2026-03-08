BJP MP Khagen Murmu targets Bengal govt over ‘insult’ to President Droupadi Murmu, seeks resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said she and her ministers were never supposed to be present as per the lineup approved by the President’s Secretariat. (File Photo)

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who is also the party’s Bengal ST Morcha chief, Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged lapses in protocol while receiving President Droupadi Murmu in the state a day earlier.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu had expressed her dismay over the ‘remote’ location of an event she attended and also the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers upon her arrival at the Bagdogra airport in North Bengal.

Addressing media persons, Khagen Murmu said, “Yesterday’s incident is a sad and shameful day for Bengal. She (Droupadi Murmu) is the first citizen of the country; she is not only a tribal woman but the country’s President, and she has been insulted.