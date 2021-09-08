BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house in West Bengal allegedly attacked with crude bombs

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house in Bhatpara was allegedly attacked with crude bombs Wednesday morning. “At least three bombs were hurled at my house. Few got injured too,” Singh told The Indian Express.

According to Singh, the incident took place at around 6:10 am.

A team of police officials are at the spot and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the culprits. Police are yet to confirm the exact number of injured people.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that “wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating”.

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial (SIC),” the Governor tweeted.

The situation in pockets of Barrackpore such as Kankinara, Bhatpara, Naihati, Halishahar and Bijpur have been volatile for the last three years. The law and order problem worsened after Singh defeated the TMC to win the Barrackpore constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Last October, Singh’s close associate Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh.