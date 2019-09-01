West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during protest

BJP MP Arjun Singh sustained head injuries Sunday allegedly after Police from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate lathicharged at him and his party workers. BJP supporters were staging protests in various parts of the district after the parliamentarian’s car was ransacked earlier in the day.

Advertising

Singh alleged that Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma hit him on his head with a lathi while abusing him. Singh also says there are reports of his house being under attack.

“At first my vehicle was attacked. The Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma hit me with sticks when we were protesting the incident. Now I heard that my house is being attacked. I have received about 10 to 12 stitches,” said Arjun Singh after coming out of a local hospital. State minister and senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mullick said Singh was crying foul and claimed that Verma was not in the place where the incident took place. “These are baseless allegations. The police commissioner was not at the incident spot. Arjun Singh is lying. He is responsible for the violence today,” he said. A reaction from the police was not available.

The clash between the police and BJP supporters comes a week after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asked party workers to take revenge when attacked by Trinamool Congress workers and beat them up. Speaking to media persons, Ghosh had also asked workers not to spare TMC workers or policemen.