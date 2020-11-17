BJP MP accuses police of heckling him at fallen soldier’s village, govt denies

Army personnel pay tribute to Subodh Ghosh at Panagarh Air Force Station on Sunday. (Express photo)

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Monday alleged that the police heckled and insulted him when he went to Nadia district’s Raghunathpur village late on Sunday night to pay his last respects to Army jawan Subodh Ghosh, who was killed last Friday, along with three other soldiers, in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla sector. The state government, however, dismissed the allegation.

The MP, who represents the Ranaghat constituency in Parliament, claimed the incident occurred when he tried to attend a wreath-laying ceremony organised to honour Ghosh before his body was cremated.

The ceremony was held at the Nimtala Vidyaniketan school ground, where the administration also arranged a guard of honour for the soldier.

“The police heckled and insulted me in front of the public. It is very unfortunate and sad that in this state the police are acting like BJP cadres,” Sarkar said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took note of the alleged incident and criticised the police and administration officials.

“On November 15 at around 2330hrs the last rite ceremony of Sh Subodh Ghosh, resident of Raghunathpur, (PS – Tehatta, District – Nadia) was performed at Palassy crematorium, Nadia. Prior to that, the dead body of the martyred soldier was brought by the Army officials as per military protocol and it reached at Raghunathpur village (PS-Tehatta) and the body was placed at a ground, nearby to his house to pay tribute to the brave soldier and towards wreath giving ceremony. During the wreath giving ceremony of Sh Subodh Ghosh, MP Jagganath Sarkar was obstructed to enter ‘Shahid Bedi/Manch’ by the police official without any valid reasons,” the Governor said.

The MP, however, was able to pay his last respects to the soldier after utmost difficulty, the Governor said.

“The MP alleged that the police did this purposefully with an intention to insult him, in front of the public… I would appreciate an urgent informed input as police and administrative officials, being public servants, are obligated to be regardful to the MP,” Dhankhar said.

The Trinamool Congress and the Nadia district administration refused to comment on the matter. Refuting the allegation, a senior government official said, “This is nothing but a simple misunderstanding. The BJP is trying to make this an issue.”

