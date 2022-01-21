9 BJP MLAs write to Nadda, want changes in party’s district units

Nine BJP MLAs from Purulia and Bankura districts have written to the party’s national president JP Nadda expressing their displeasure over recent organisational changes to the district units.

On Wednesday, five BJP MLAs from Purulia wrote a letter to Nadda demanding that the new district president be removed. Following in their footsteps, four more saffron party MLAs from Bankura district on Thursday wrote to the BJP national president citing their reservations against the new district president. The four dissenting MLAs who wrote to Nadda on Thursday are Niladri Sekhar Dana, Amarnath Sankha, Dibakar Ghorami and Nirmal Kumar Dhara.

“The district president needs to be a heavyweight personality. Otherwise, he will not be able to run the organisation. If he thinks he can at the behest of others, the party cannot function. We want a district president who can put up a strong fight against the ruling party. A large number of our members have stopped working for the party. We have written separate letters to Naddaji urging him to ensure that these workers get due respect and continue working for us,” Dana said.

On December 25 last year, two organisational district presidents of the party in Bankura were replaced. Sunil Rudra Mondal was brought in as Bankura organisational district president while Bileshwar Sinha was made the Bishnupur organisational district president. Sources said the dissenting BJP MLAs were not happy with these changes. These four MLAs from Bankura left the party’s WhatsApp groups last month to register their protest against these organisational changes. Five MLAs from the Matua community had also left the party’s WhatsApp groups after none managed to find a place in the new state committee.

The five Purulia MLAs sent a letter to Nadda urging him to reconsider the party’s decision to change the district president. Sources said the MLAs have requested top state leaders to appoint someone from Purulia as the district president. The party had recently appointed Vivek Ranga as the Purulia district president.

Speaking on the issue, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “There is a specified norm in the party about raising such issues. The party will take a decision accordingly. Ours is a national party and there are some rules which one has to follow.”