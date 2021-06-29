BJP MLAs attend all-party meeting, but Suvendu skips

While several BJP MLAs attended the all-party meeting called by Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday ahead of the Assembly session on July 2, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was conspicuous by his absence.

There was no word from Adhikari on why he skipped the meeting even as several BJP MLAs like Manoj Tigga, Sudip Mukherjee, Agnimitra Paul, Tapasi Mondol, Mihir Goswami, Ambika Roy and others were present.

It was earlier speculated that the BJP would boycott the all-party meeting in the wake of the Speaker allowing the nomination of Mukul Roy, who recently joined the ruling TMC, as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Roy is still a BJP MLA as he did not resign from the Assembly membership.

From the ruling TMC, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Sujit Basu, Aroop Biswas, Nirmal Ghosh, Jyotipriya Mullick, Partha Bhowmick and Sandhyarani Tudu attended the meeting.

Naushad Siddiqui, the ISF MLA from Bhangor, was, however, not called for the meeting. He said that being the “only representative” of the United Front – the alliance of Congress, Left Front and ISF – he will send a letter to the Speaker in protest.

On asked why Siddiqui was not invited to the meeting, TMC minister Partha Chatterjee after the meeting said, “Is he (Siddiqui) a party or not? If it (ISF) is a party, but not all parties are invited.”

Adhir against tie-up with ISF

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that he was not in favour of having any tie-up with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), noting that the Abbas Siddiqui-led party fielded candidates against the Congress in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said that he has not got any directive from the Congress’s central leadership regarding maintaining any relation with the ISF.

“In the Assembly elections, ISF fielded candidates against Congress in the Murshidabad district. Congress did not enter into any electoral understanding with ISF. It was the CPI(M) that had joined hands with Siddiqui’s party,” he said.

