BJP MLA complains against Abhishek Banerjee

July 19, 2022 5:03:39 am
Purulia BJP MLA Sudeep Mukherjee on Monday filed a complaint against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. He alleged that “according to the rules of the presidential election, an MP, MLA can enter the Assembly with his car with only the driver…Not even a security guard or aide. But Abhishek entered to vote with a convoy of 19 vehicles.”
However, Abhishek said, “I do not have a 19-vehicle convoy. But I have security arrangements. They followed me. I do not have such information that without security I have to enter the Assembly. Where would the security personnel stay?”
TMC MLA of Rejinagar, Humayun Kabir on Monday was the first to cast vote. After that, all 70 BJP MLAs cast their vote in the legislative Assembly. CM Mamata Banerjee cast her vote around 4 pm. Abhishek voted around half an hour earlier.
