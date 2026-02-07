BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul’s remark on minorities sparks row in Assembly

Speaking at the debate on the interim state budget, Paul said that funds allocated for madrasas may not help in uplifting the minorities and will instead cater criminals (File)

Chaos erupted on the third day of the ongoing Assembly budget session on Friday after TMC MLAs protested against their BJP counterpart Agnimitra Paul’s remark over budgetary allocation to madrasas as she claimed the minority community was fostering the growth of criminals due to their exploitation by the state government.

While speaking at the debate on the interim state budget tabled on Thursday, Paul said that funds allocated for madrasas may not help in uplifting the minorities and instead boost the growth of youth who end up becoming criminals instead of doctors, engineers and teachers.

“For years, TMC has shamelessly exploited minorities as nothing more than a vote bank, while deliberately denying their community real development and opportunities. Even the recommendations of the Sachar Committee were conveniently ignored.”