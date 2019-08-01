BJP misusing central agencies, not even sparing industrialists: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock at the alleged suicide of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner V G Siddhartha and asked the Centre not to use agencies to destroy the future of the country. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee alleged that many industrialists in the country were being harassed by central agencies.

“Today we got news of the death of the industrialist. His body was found today. There was so much pressure on him and he could not resist the pressure from the agencies. After winning the election, the central government must work for the people. Instead of working peacefully in the country, from day one they have again started doing what they have done in the last five years. Firstly, they indulged in horse trading in every state. Secondly, they are misusing agencies and thirdly, they are not sparing industrialists. If our industrialists leave the country and commit suicide like him (Siddhartha), don’t you think it is a dangerous signal for the country?” Banerjee asked.

The statements from the chief minister came after the body of Siddhartha, the founder-owner of CCD, nation-wide coffee shop chain, was found on the banks of the Netravati river near Mangaluru at 4.30 am on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said in a tweet, “I am deeply shocked by the incident relating to V G Siddhartha, Coffee Cafe Day founder. It is indeed very sad and very unfortunate. From what he has expressed, it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner. This he could not resist.”

“I hear from different sources that captains of industry in the country are under pressure; some of them have left the country and some are contemplating to move out. All the opposition political parties are afraid of horse trading and harassment with political vendetta,” she said.

“On one hand, the economic growth of the country has nosedived to as low as 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, the lowest in the last five years, and unemployment has increased to the highest level in the last 45 years,” she wrote.

“On the other hand, central government is actively pursuing disinvestment of government assets, from Ordnance Factory Board to BSNL, from Air India to Railways, from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur and about 45 more public sector undertakings. The overall economy is in bad shape with the common people suffering the most. Industry and agriculture and creation of employment is the future of our country. If industry is demoralised, then there will be no economic and employment growth. As a result, more and more people will become jobless,” she added.

“My appeal to the government is that when you have been elected, you have to work in a peaceful manner so that people are confident and that political vendetta and agencies do not destroy the future of the country. I express my deep condolence to the family members of Siddhartha. I feel really sad to hear the news,” Banerjee said.