BJP missing from booths and ground, Tiberwal blames TMC

From alleging election malpractices to making rounds to booths in the Bhabanipur bypoll, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Thursday hit the street to ensure people cast their votes without fear.

Tibrewal alleged that the TMC had sent fake voters to booths and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee for “influencing voters”.

However, BJP workers and booths had a negligible presence in Bhabanipur. Outside polling booths where the TMC set up camps to distribute voters’ slip, such camps from the saffron party could not be seen. Even CPM camp offices could be seen some beside TMC’s.

“Our booth agents have been threatened by the TMC. They were driven out of booths. The ruling party is sending fake voters. Their leaders are influencing voters. It seems that there is a tacit understanding between the TMC and Election Commission,” alleged Tibrewal.

The TMC, however, denied such allegations, saying that the BJP candidate was making baseless allegations. “She is looking for excuses she will use once she is defeated. In a large number of booths, the BJP failed to station its agents. Now, they are blaming us for their failure. Can anyone believe that there is an understanding between the TMC and the EC? Is it possible?” Hakim asked.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also wondered whether the low turnout would help the TMC win the bypoll. “The EC must see why the turnout is low in Bhabanipur. If there is a low turnout then the TMC will gain. This is their tactics to win the bypoll,” said Ghosh.

Countering him, TMC MLA Madan Mitra said, “In a bypoll, there is always a low turnout. Now, if people don’t come out to vote, should we force them to come out of their houses and vote? We can’t use force against people. It is their choice.”