Friday, Nov 25, 2022

BJP minority wing leader back in TMC: ‘Was forced to join via NIA notice’

Roy, who had won the 2021 Assembly polls on BJP ticket, too had returned to the TMC last year. 

BJP’s West Bengal minority morcha vice-president Sheikh Yasin on Thursday rejoined the Trinamool Congress, saying he was forced to join the saffron party.

“I was forced to join the BJP by serving an NIA (National Investigation Agency) notice on me. I was not utilised properly by the BJP. Today, I came to Mukul da’s (Mukul Roy’s) house and decided to join the TMC. The BJP has no mass base (in Bengal). They are trying to gain momentum by using central agencies and with the help of CAA and NRC. They are trying to destabilise the state,” said Yasin.

The BJP on the other hand refused to attach much importance to the development. “There are some people who frequently change parties. Yasmin is one of them. We are not bothered about people like him. Our workers are our strength and they are by our side all the time. But the development only shows that Mukul Roy is indeed with the TMC,” said BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

Roy, who had won the 2021 Assembly polls on BJP ticket, too had returned to the TMC last year.

