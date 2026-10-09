Four BJP members launch temporary ‘NaMo Mall’ offering Puja outfits for Rs 10 in Bengal’s Panihati

With Durga puja around the corner, four BJP members in Panihati have set up a temporary “NaMo Mall”, where economically weaker residents can buy new clothes for Rs 10.
The initiative was launched in Panihati near HB town in North 24-Parganas district on Thursday and was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. The organisers said the mall stocked around 10,000 new garments, including sarees, shirts, trousers and children’s clothes and drew around 2,500 visitors on its first day.
Amit Das, a member of BJP’s Panihati social media cell and a businessman, said the idea came from watching children outside shopping malls during Puja.
“Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengalis and we all buy new clothes. Whenever I bought clothes from malls for my family I always saw children outside standing and watching. I used to feel bad. Then an idea came that why not have a temporary set-up and offer clothes for just Rs 10 for those who are from the economically backward class,” Das told The Indian Express.
Das said the initiative was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party was celebrating his birthday and 25 years in public office.
The mall will remain open till October 11, from 10 am to 4 pm, with a one-hour lunch break, organisers said. Each person can purchase one item of clothing against a coupon. “The stock also includes new clothes bought by us and donated by other people,” Das said.
BJP sources said this was the first temporary “NaMo Mall” in the state and similar stalls will be set up in other districts during the Puja season. The initiative has been linked by the party to its “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”.
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State Industry Minister Tapas Roy said the malls were intended as a Puja gift for ordinary people.
Majumdar said the initiative was aimed at allowing economically weaker people to buy clothes rather than receive them as donations.
“Other parties are vote-centric. They are seen before votes and then they are not seen, but we are not vote-centric. There is no vote here but we are running initiatives. We want to see smiles on everyone’s face, including the downtrodden, while also keeping their self-respect that they are not taking any donation but buying it themselves,” the union minister said.
BJP sources also said the initiative could serve as an outreach programme ahead of the municipal elections across the state.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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