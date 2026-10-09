Four BJP members launch temporary ‘NaMo Mall’ offering Puja outfits for Rs 10 in Bengal’s Panihati

The initiative was launched in Panihati near HB town in North 24-Parganas district on Thursday and was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. (Express Photo)

With Durga puja around the corner, four BJP members in Panihati have set up a temporary “NaMo Mall”, where economically weaker residents can buy new clothes for Rs 10.

The initiative was launched in Panihati near HB town in North 24-Parganas district on Thursday and was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. The organisers said the mall stocked around 10,000 new garments, including sarees, shirts, trousers and children’s clothes and drew around 2,500 visitors on its first day.

Amit Das, a member of BJP’s Panihati social media cell and a businessman, said the idea came from watching children outside shopping malls during Puja.