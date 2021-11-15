West Bengal: BJP man found dead, party says he was killed by TMC workers

After a BJP worker was found dead in the Bhagwanpur area of Purba Medinipur district, the party protested and blocked roads, alleging that he was abducted and beaten by ruling TMC supporters. The TMC has denied the charge, saying that the dead BJP worker was a “drunkard” and was found lying on the banks of a canal in an inebriated state and later pronounced dead.

The BJP claimed that Bhaskar Bera had gone to take part in idol immersion when he was “abducted” and later found dead.

A few days ago, another BJP leader, Chandan Maiti, was killed in Bhagwanpur.

Kanthi BJP leader Asim Mishra said: “BJP workers are being targeted in the area and killed. TMC is doing murder politics.”

Local TMC leader Tarun Maiti refuted the BJP’s charge. “Our party has got nothing to do with his death. He was a habitual drinker,” Maiti said.