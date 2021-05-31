BJP: Mamata insulted PM, violated protocol by skipping review meeting

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cyclone Yaas review meeting at Kalaikunda for political reasons and slammed her for not respecting the PM’s chair.

Speaking to reporters at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Ghosh said, “The chief minister violated constitutional norms. We all know what kind of language she uses against the PM and the Union home minister. She is doing politics during a crisis situation. We know how she entered the meeting room where the PM was present and how she talked and then left with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. This a big insult to the PM.”

Banerjee had on Friday skipped a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hours later, the Centre recalled Bandyopadhyay to Delhi to serve the Union government.

The Centre had, on May 24, approved a proposal by the state to extend his tenure by three months till August 31.

On Saturday, Banerjee alleged that the Centre was pursuing “vendetta politics” and said Modi and Shah were trying to create problems for her government at every step.

Taking a dig at the ‘Duare Tran’ (relief at your doorstep) initiative of the state government to provide relief and assistance to people affected by Cyclone Yaas, Ghosh said, “People who are lodged at relief camps post the cyclonic storm are not getting food and relief materials.

The panchayats have not arranged food for them. Even there is discrimination in distribution of food grains. What’s the point of taking ‘Duare Tran’ initiative if people don’t get food now?”

Reacting to Ghosh’s remarks, senior TMC MLA Tapas Roy said, “There is no point in countering Dilip Ghosh as he is known for making baseless statements. Since he has made certain remarks, let me say that the BJP is politicising the cyclone devastation and Covid-19 situation.”