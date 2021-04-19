BJP Malda candidate shot at, hospitalised

BJP’s Malda candidate Gopal Chandra Saha (52) was allegedly shot at while he was returning from campaigning on Sunday. Saha, who received a bullet injury in his neck, was taken to Maldah Medical Hospital where he underwent an operation. Doctors said he was stable.

BJP supporters blocked a road at Jhantu More area of Malda with inspector in-charge Hirak Biswas and a huge contingent of police force rushing to the spot to pacify protesters.

BJP sources said Saha had gone to attend a workers’ meeting at Sahapur Gram Panchayat. When he was getting in his car, some miscreants shot at him. Police were yet to identify the accused and said they were checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Meanwhile, the body of BJP worker Dilip Kirtaniya (31) was found in front of his house at Mandalpara in Nadia district. Police have sent the body for autopsy. BJP supporters blocked a road and railway tracks at Palpara railway station, and demanded the arrest of the accused.