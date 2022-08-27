scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

BJP Mahila Morcha protests assault on pregnant woman

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when “TMC-backed goons” kicked a pregnant woman on her stomach in Narkeldanga area in north Kolkata. Eight persons were arrested in this connection.

BJP Mahila Morcha members during a protest rally at Hazra crossing in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

More than 100 BJP Mahila Morcha workers were detained by police on Friday when they staged a protest here against the recent assault on an eight-month pregnant woman allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.

BJP leaders, including state Mahila Morcha president Tanuja Chakraborty, MLA Agnimitra Paul and Priyanka Tibrewal and others staged a protest to denounce the attack. However, a huge contingent of police posted at the Hazra Crossing prevented the protesters from marching towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat area and detained them. BJP leaders claimed that around 120 workers, including Tanuja Chakraborty, were detained.

“Mamata Banerjee’s police are stopping us from staging a protest. This is unacceptable. As a political party, we have the right to hold protest demonstrations. This attitude of the police gives a clear indication that the ruling party is scared of the BJP. Police have used force to detain us. We will continue with our protest in the days to come,” said Chakraborty. Later in the evening, police released all detained BJP workers.

TMC protests release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Members of the TMC women’s wing hit the streets across West Bengal on Friday, protesting against the release of 11 convicts in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano’s gangrape and murder of her family members.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said releasing the convicts has set a dangerous precedent.

“We are ashamed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about ‘nari shakti’ and giving respect to women. Yet, his party members in Gujarat allow the convicts of the heinous crime to be released,” she said.

—With PTI Inputs

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:53:29 am
