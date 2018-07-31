BJP looking for alternative venue for Shah rally on Aug 11

BJP president Amit Shah (Express photo) BJP president Amit Shah (Express photo)

The BJP is looking for an alternative venue to organise its president Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata on August 11 after Kolkata Police allegedly denied them permission to hold the meet at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

Since the Congress has already sought permission to hold a rally at the venue on the same day, it cannot give go-ahead to the saffron party, a source said.

“Today the police told us that it cannot grant us permission to hold the rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue on August 11. We are now looking for an alternative venue. We have zeroed in on Shyambazar five-point crossing and have made a fresh application before the police,” state BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee told The Indian Express.

A Kolkata police official, however, said it has not received any request in this regard. “We have not received any official application/intimation regarding the rally. So, question of denying permission does not arise.”

