BJP, Left have joined hands in bid to defeat TMC: Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP and the CPI(M) of entering into a tacit understanding to defeat the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, despite both having different ideologies.

Addressing TMC supporters during a meeting at Nazrul Mancha, Banerjee added that it was important to “weed out rotten elements from the party before it destroyed the whole crop.”

“Today, Ram and Baam (BJP and Left) have become one. They have joined hands covertly to defeat us. This is happening despite both having completely different ideologies. But we [TMC] are followers of an inclusive ideology. We need to take along everyone. The BJP’s ideology differentiates among people on religious lines,” said Banerjee.

Reacting to Banerjee’s remarks, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “She sees conspiracy in everything. When in reality, the TMC is responsible for the corruption in the state. There is no point putting the blame on the Opposition. The BJP is alone fighting against the TMC. We don’t need the support of others.”

CPI(M)’s Chakraborty said, “There is no question of any understanding with any other party. The Left are always fighting for the rights of the people and the people is the strength of our party. It is the other way around. The TMC and the BJP have a tacit understanding.”