BJP leadership in a huddle over candidates list ahead of PM visit to Bengal

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public event, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects during his visit to the state on Saturday ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP’s Central Election Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the candidates for all the 294 Assembly constituencies, said sources.

A day ago, the BJP central leadership met with Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari at JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi to discuss the results of the just-concluded party’s Parivartan Yatra and poll preparedness.

Modi will address the public at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground, an event which is also being seen as a show of strength by the party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In another development, the Central government has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a roadways-related programme which will be held the same day as PM’s visit, said sources. The stage for this programme will be set up away from the public meeting area.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta told The Indian Express, “Whether the CM will attend the programme or not, that is entirely her decision. There are more pressing matters like securing the basic fundamental right that is the voting right of the people of Bengal who have been illegally deleted from the voter list.” “The CM is hitting the streets again on Monday to protest against the LPG crisis made by the Union government,” Dutta said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to X to share about his visit. “ I will be in Assam and West Bengal over the next two days to attend programmes in Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Silchar and Kolkata. These programmes will present a wonderful opportunity to interact with the people of these states. Various development works will also be inaugurated,” he said.

According to the PM’s schedule, he will reach Kolkata from Assam, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects following which he will hold the public meeting.

According to BJP sources, three stages will be erected for the public programme. Throughout the city hoardings of “Brigade Chalo” with Modi’s pictures have been put up. “We are putting up banners and party flags all across the city… seven to eight feet tall cutouts of PM Modi will also be put up at strategic locations,” said a senior BJP leader. “The backdrop of the PM’s stage is the Victoria Memorial, for which a green signal has been given by the Special Protection Group (SPG) after testing the soil, checking the stage and the surrounding area,” said the senior BJP leader.

On Thursday, a meeting was held with the Kolkata police where according to sources the BJP requested permission to allow the rallies to reach the Brigade Parade ground.

With the party expecting a turnout of 10-15 lakh party supporters at the rally, the event is being seen as a display of strength ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. “The Prime Minister coming to Kolkata and addressing the public will be a major boost for the party workers,” said a senior leader.

BJP state vice-president Raju Banerjee, who is supervising the preparations, said, “This is the people’s brigade, there will be a massive turnout. The stage is ready … This time, even the TMC cannot stop people as everyone wants a change.”

Three big rallies will be taken out from Howrah, Sealdah and Central Kolkata and since there are 11 Assembly seats in Kolkata, rallies will be taken out from each Assembly seat, said sources. North Kolkata BJP District President Tamaghna Ghosh said, “ In north Kolkata, there are seven Assembly seats and we will take out rallies Assembly-wise from 11 am”.

According to senior police officers, all major roads in central Kolkata leading to the Brigade Parade ground would be blocked with BJP supporters. ­