BJP leader slaps homeguard for ‘delay’ in receiving party worker’s body

A BJP leader allegedly slapped a homeguard during a scuffle between party activists and police personnel on Thursday. The incident took place during the handing over of the body of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar to his family members nearly five months after he was killed in alleged post-poll violence in Kolkata.

BJP workers had gathered in numbers outside the morgue of the state-run NRS hospital. As a scuffle broke out over the handing over of the body, a BJP leader allegedly slapped an on-duty homeguard and additional security reinforcements had to be rushed in to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

The BJP alleged that the scuffle ensued after the police harassed them in issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the handing over of the body. However, the police denied the claim. Finally, his mortal remains were handed over to his family members. The body was taken to the state party headquarters for leaders to pay their last respects after which the last rites were performed.

According to sources, his body was to be handed over to the family at 11 am on Thursday but was done much later in the afternoon. His family members, including brother Biswajit Sarkar, reached the morgue at NRS along with local party activists. Also present were BJP MP Arjun Singh and fellow party leaders Priyanka Tibrewal, Shivaji Singh Roy and Devdatta Majhi, among others.

Initially, there was a verbal argument between BJP workers and on-duty police personnel. However, things took a turn for the worse after Majhi allegedly slapped a homeguard.

Majhi later issued a clarification on the alleged slapping incident, saying it wasn’t intentional.

“It happened in the heat of the moment and wasn’t intentional. The police were paying with our sentiments. I will neither admit nor disown the allegations. If someone files a complaint, I will deal with it in court,” Majhi said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh spoke in support of his party colleague, saying, “It should have been a slap across the face of the government but landed on the homeguard instead. Is there no humanity left here? A person was murdered and they were not willing to release his body. What right did the homeguard have to insult our fallen colleague? Is he a son of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee?”

Reacting to his statement, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Who is he (Devdatta Majhi)? He is just a candidate who lost the election. No one can even identify him in the crowd. How can such a person slap a homeguard? Strict action must be taken. No responsible leader will say what Dilip Ghosh did.”

Abhijit was allegedly murdered by a mob in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area following the announcement of the Assembly poll results. His brother claimed that Trinamool leaders had threatened him and his brother with dire consequences during the polls. The attack took place as soon as the results were announced on the afternoon of May 2.

It was alleged that a mob tied a television cable around Abhijit’s neck and dragged him along a road. His head was allegedly smashed with a stone.

The CBI took over the probe into his death after the Calcutta HC ordered the agency to investigate all alleged incidents of post-poll violence.