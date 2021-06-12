BJP leader Rajib Banerjee meets WB Trinamool Congress gen sec amid indication of return to old party

Rajib Banerjee, after quitting the TMC in January, had claimed that he was forced to do so as a section of party leaders "humiliated him for airing his grievances over their style of functioning". (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who had switched over to the BJP and contested assembly polls from that party, met TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday amid speculation of return to his old party.

Banerjee, who unsuccessfully contested the polls on a BJP ticket from Domjur seat, went to Ghosh’s residence in the northern part of the city where the two had a prolonged discussion, party sources said.

The development comes a day after BJP national vice president Mukul Roy came back to Trinamool Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh later told reporters that it was a courtesy meeting.

Rajib Banerjee had recently skipped a meeting of the Bengal BJP and warned members of the saffron party over a social media post that “people will not take kindly to threats of Presidents rule against a government elected with a huge mandate”.

After quitting the TMC in January, Banerjee had claimed that he was forced to do so as a section of party leaders “humiliated him for airing his grievances over their style of functioning”.

He had served as minister in the TMC government both in 2011 and 2016.