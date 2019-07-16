Toggle Menu
BJP leader Hazra detained after scuffle with police in Kolkata

Demanding jobs for trained teachers who had qualified in 2005-06, members of the West Bengal Primary Trained Teachers’ Association organised the rally from Central Avenue to Esplanade.

Policemen stop protesting teachers and BJP leader Anupam Hazra at a rally in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI Photo)

At least 15 people, including BJP leader Anupam Hazra, were briefly detained by police during a protest in Kolkata on Monday. Hazra claimed that the authorities had give a go-ahead to the rally, while police said the approval was not granted for the same.

Having been prevented from moving forward, the protesters squatted on the road. While trying to lift the blockade, police clashed with the participants and arrested 15 of them, including BJP leader Joy Banerjee.

WBPTTA president Pintu Parui was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital after he fell sick. His condition is said to stable.”

“The protesters had taken prior permission, but police came to the spot at the eleventh hour and stopped the rally. Police, which are acting as TMC cadre, is not allowing us to raise justified demands of the teachers,” said Hazra.

