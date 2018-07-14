BJP leader calls for President’s Rule in Bengal

BJP national spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri Friday called for President’s Rule in the state, claiming that the Trinamool Congress government did not take action in cases in which Dalits were allegedly attacked.

Speaking at a press conference in the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, he said, “There have been several attacks on Dalit members in West Bengal, but the government is not doing anything to punish offenders. There is total law and order failure. We demand President’s Rule in West Bengal because that is the only way the jungle raj can end here. Dalits in West Bengal had been insulted, ignored and suppressed”.

He said that given the violence in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee had no right to rule. About crimes committed against Dalits in other states, Shastri said, “I will visit other states and if the condition of Dalits is found to be bad, I will demand for the imposition of President’s rule even if it is a BJP-ruled state.”

