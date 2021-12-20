BJP leader among 209 arrested in poll-related cases

At least 209 people, including a BJP candidate and his agent, were arrested for their alleged involvement in KMC poll violence, and the election was by and large peaceful, said Kolkata Police on Sunday.

The State Election Commission said total 453 poll-related complaints of various types were lodged till 5 pm and denied any incident of booth capturing.

In a press conference, Joint CP (Headquarters) of Kolkata Police Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said, “Some incidents have taken place since this morning. On the whole, the voting was peaceful. We attended all the complaints we received. Total 72 people have been arrested in the case.” Later, the number of arrests rose to 209. Among the arrested were BJP’s ward number 63 candidate Naveen Mishra and his election agent Ravindra Chaudhary.

Three persons were injured after three-four crude bombs were hurled at Taki Boy’s School, a polling centre, at Beliaghata, and another reportedly went off at Khanna. One person was arrested for the Beliaghata bomb case.

A total of 23,500 Kolkata Police personnel were deployed and another 5,000 from other parts of Bengal for the election.

According to police, 10 joint commissioners, 26 deputy commissioners and 71 assistant commissioners were deployed for security arrangements.

Around 200 police pickets were set-up at crucial points of the city. Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFs) were also deployed.