For Kolkata, Howrah civic polls, BJP seeks applications through emails, drop-boxes

With the Puja over and the municipal polls in Kolkata and Howrah approaching, the BJP has started to collect names for its candidates and has asked interested people, including prominent personalities, to submit their applications through drop-boxes, postal mail as well as emails by October 26, 5 pm.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Saturday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, who is the party’s in-charge for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, said, “The last date for interested candidates is October 26, 5 pm. After that, no applications will be entertained. All who wish to contest in the upcoming municipal elections, send in your application by October 26.”

“BJP workers will get priority, but that does not mean others cannot contest. Of course, prominent people can also contest and send their applications through the drop-box,” said the BJP MP, who chaired a meeting with the local party leaders before the press meet.

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“The main factor that matters in the elections is winnability… Also, the image of the person matters,” he added.

The BJP has decided to seek inputs from various levels of the party before deciding the candidates. “The party will hold wide-level consultations before selecting candidates – from booth-level workers to the top leadership; from mondal leaders to zilla presidents to state leaders, MLAs – opinions from all will be taken into consideration. We have planned out everything,” the Union minister said.

The BJP plans to release the list of candidates soon after the election schedule is announced. Majumdar said that the party would be able to announce the list of candidates within three to four days of the announcement of the election dates.

On the question of joining hands with the NCPI, the breakaway faction of the TMC, Majumdar asserted, “In all the 209 KMC wards, the BJP will fight on our own symbol… People come and go, but we are also keeping in mind who all stood by the party during our bad days.”

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Taking a dig at the Mamata faction of the TMC, the BJP leader said, “What the BJP has done or not, they should not worry about it. Let the former CM (Mamata Banerjee) win in her own ward first. Our competition is to increase our margin of victory.”

“All the other parties are scattered. Let them come together. But we always knew that they are together. In Delhi, they are friends, and in Bengal they fight against each other just for show,” the BJP leader said, referring to the TMC, Congress and Left parties being part of the INDIA bloc.