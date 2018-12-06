BJP is inciting violence: Mamata on Bulandshahr cop’s death

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday condemned the death of a policeman in mob violence at Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, and accused BJP of “inciting violence” across the country.

Addressing a rally at Bajkul in East Midnapore, she said, “They have murdered a police officer who was investigating a case. Day before yesterday, they murdered the officer in Bulandshahr district… They are carrying out fake encounters and killing people.”

“They are inciting violence and driving a wedge between Hindus and Muslims. They are giving us lectures. These are all dacoit leaders, ” she said.

After the UP incident, Mamata had directed the West Bengal police to increase vigil near the inter-state boundary. she also asked state Security Advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha to set up watchtowers and install CCTV cameras in inter-state boundary areas.

Reacting to the comments, state BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee said,“Her own party is full of leaders who are involved in multiple chit fund scams and yet she is calling us dacoit”.