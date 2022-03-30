BJP trying to influence CBI probe with its own enquiry report on Bogtui killings: Mamata

The BJP’s fact-finding committee submitted a report to the party’s national president JP Nadda on the Rampurhat Bogtui murder. According to sources, the report mentions the name of Trinamool leader Anubrata Mandal of Birbhum.

Shortly after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the BJP’s report at a press conference in Darjeeling on Wednesday. Currently on a tour of North Bengal, she criticised the BJP’s own enquiry during an investigation by the CBI. Banerjee said she fears that the report of the BJP delegation will impact the investigation of the Bogtui killings.

‘The state government is helping the CBI in Bogtui killings investigation. Even the man who was arrested yesterday, state police arrested him. So we’re totally helping. But the BJP is trying to influence the CBI investigation with its own report. This report is vindictive. It will further weaken the CBI’s investigation into the Rampurhat case. The behavior of the BJP is highly reprehensible. I have seen their report. How did they pick up Trinamool district president Anubrata Mandal’s name without any investigation?. Because, they want Anubrata to be arrested.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumder, Bharti Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Brijlal, MP Satyapal Singh and MP Shri KC Rammurthy visited Nadda on Wednesday morning to submit the enquiry report. The report alleges deterioration of law and order in Bengal. The role of police personnel and SDPOs on the day of the incident has also been questioned.

Majumder said, “She (Mamata) has been talking incoherently for quite some time…. according to the victim’s family of Bogtui, the money was distributed to Anubrata Mandal. What we have learned is that the report has been submitted. We have not made any recommendation for the arrest of Anubrata Mandal. That is the demand of the Chief Minister. She said many things without knowing it.”