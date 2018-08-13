BJP indulging in communal politics over NRC: TMC leader Firhad Hakim

State Urban Development Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Sunday said BJP’s policy is to divide and rule. “They have segregated illegal immigrants as refugees and infiltrators. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) State Urban Development Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Sunday said BJP’s policy is to divide and rule. “They have segregated illegal immigrants as refugees and infiltrators. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday criticised BJP president Amit Shah over his remark on infiltration and accused him of “indulging in communal politics over NRC”.

Shah on Saturday had slammed TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for “supporting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank” in Bengal.

State Urban Development Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Sunday said BJP’s policy is to divide and rule. “They have segregated illegal immigrants as refugees and infiltrators. According to them, a Hindu is a refugee, and a Muslim an infiltrator.

Their policy is to divide and rule. This is a crime. No one should divide people along religious lines,” Hakim said. The party also took out a rally against NRC on Sunday. “Of course we will ensure that no terrorist enters our country, but we will not allow anyone to drive out people in the name of terrorism,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “People in the state are well aware of how TMC indulges in communal and appeasement politics.”

(With Inputs from PTI)

