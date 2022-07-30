BJP holds protest rally in Partha’s Behala Assembly constituency

July 30, 2022 2:44:24 am
The BJP on Friday held a protest rally against arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in the Behala Paschim constituency that represents in the Assembly and trained its guns at the state’s ruling party leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption.
The rally in Behala, led by Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, assumes significance as Chatterjee was suspended from the TMC and striped of all ministerial berths.
Seizing the opportunity to reach out to people in the Trinamool stronghold, the BJP led a massive protest rally, seeking action against “all corrupt ruling party leaders”. Adhikari tols reporters , “This is just the tip of the iceberg. The central agencies need to catch the big fish. In TMC, every leader is corrupt with Pisi Bhaipo (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee) at the top of it. Now the TMC is trying to wash its hands off the matter by sacrificing Partha Chatterjee. But they cannot clean themselves by this act.”
Later, the BJP leader said in a tweet, “Images of heaps of cash and gold have shocked the collective conscience of Bengal and the rest of India… We held the rally to raise our voice.”
