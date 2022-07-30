scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

BJP holds protest rally in Partha’s Behala Assembly constituency

The rally in Behala, led by Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, assumes significance as Chatterjee was suspended from the TMC and striped of all ministerial berths.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 30, 2022 2:44:24 am
Seizing the opportunity to reach out to people in the Trinamool stronghold, the BJP led a massive protest rally, seeking action against “all corrupt ruling party leaders”. (Representational/File)

The BJP on Friday held a protest rally against arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in the Behala Paschim constituency that represents in the Assembly and trained its guns at the state’s ruling party leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption.

The rally in Behala, led by Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, assumes significance as Chatterjee was suspended from the TMC and striped of all ministerial berths.

Also Read |In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

Seizing the opportunity to reach out to people in the Trinamool stronghold, the BJP led a massive protest rally, seeking action against “all corrupt ruling party leaders”. Adhikari tols reporters , “This is just the tip of the iceberg. The central agencies need to catch the big fish. In TMC, every leader is corrupt with Pisi Bhaipo (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee) at the top of it. Now the TMC is trying to wash its hands off the matter by sacrificing Partha Chatterjee. But they cannot clean themselves by this act.”

More from Kolkata

Later, the BJP leader said in a tweet, “Images of heaps of cash and gold have shocked the collective conscience of Bengal and the rest of India… We held the rally to raise our voice.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement