BJP hits streets, protests 1 year of ‘post-poll violence’

To mark one year of “post-assembly poll violence” in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday held a protest rally in the heart of the city to “establish democracy in the state.”

Titled ‘Ganatantra Pratistha Sankalp’ (resolve to establish democracy), BJP leaders and workers took out a procession from Subodh Mullick Square in central Kolkata to Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade to target the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Mamata Banerjee government for “unleashing a reign of terror” in West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting held after the rally, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said unprecedented atrocities were carried out on BJP workers and supporters after the Assembly polls results, which were declared on May 2 last year.”

Claiming that the post-poll violence was more severe than the torture unleashed during the British Raj, Adhikari said, “By raising ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on) slogan, the ruling TMC attacked out party workers and supporters, killing several of them and forcing many to flee their homes and move to neighbouring Assam. This violence is even greater than the torture inflicted during the British Raj. We will urge the Centre to look into this and restore law and order in the state. The BJP is a united family and we will continue to fight against the oppressive Mamata Banerjee government.” The rally also marks the beginning of the party’s week-long protest rallies, which will coincide with the first anniversary of the Mamata Banerjee government’s third term in office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit West Bengal for three days starting May 4. Putting a united face in the backdrop of infighting and resignations, the rally was led by Adhikari, state party president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee, former state unit president Rahul Sinha, Purulia MP Jyotirmoy Singh and others.

Dilip Ghosh appealed to his party workers to focus on the next year’s panchayat polls and put up a spirited fight against the TMC. ”Women are not safe in a state run by a woman Chief Minister,” he alleged. He claimed that 56 BJP workers have been killed since the 2021 Assembly elections, and 42,000 cases have been lodged against his party workers.

“They shout slogans like Maa, Mati Manush (mother, soil and people) but commit sexual atrocities on women, sell soil (plots) through the land mafia and people are made to suffer. Youths seeking jobs have been protesting on the streets every day. There is complete lawlessness in the state. We have to put up a spirited fight against the ruling party if we have to change this atmosphere,” said Ghosh. He added that all BDO offices and police stations in the state would be gheraoed as a part of an agitation programme.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that more than one lakh families, who fled their homes, are still waiting to return. Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier said that India’s economy was worse than that of cash-strapped Sri Lanka, Majumdar said, “By behaving like Ravana (who lived in Lanka, which is widely believed to be present-day Sri Lanka), you have turned the state into Ravana’s abode.”