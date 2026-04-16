BJP hands out ‘cash dole’ card, TMC says poll code violation

“We have to save the Bengali culture and language as we are seeing that this government is forcefully bringing Urdu so to save the Indian and Bengali culture we have taken Sankalpa (promise). Our manifesto is “Bhoi out, Bharasha in (fear out and faith in),” said Adhikari.
On the occasion of Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year, the BJP on Wednesday launched the symbolic “Matri Shakti Bharosha Card”, promising financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to every woman in West Bengal if the party came to power in the state.
Five women from the BJP party were handed the symbolic card at a programme in Kolkata.
In its manifesto, the BJP had announced to give Rs 3,000 monthly aid to women in West Bengal as a counter to TMC government’s already existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.
The TMC alleged that the launch of the card was a “gross violation” of the Model Code of Conduct. “This is a violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer should take cognisance of it. The MCC is in force in the state. One can release the manifesto but the cards cannot be given to the beneficiaries. It is a gross violation of the poll code. We protest against this,” State minister for Women and Child Development Shashi Panja told mediapersons.
“They (BJP) have promised some financial aid and also released pictures of women being given a card. They made similar promises to the women of Delhi, but they have not been given money yet… “It is very clear that BJP is in panic mode. The internal survey report says they will get less than 50 seats this time,” the TMC leader, who is contesting from Shyampukur, added.
Earlier in the day, the launch of the card took place in the presence of BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP candidate Rupa Ganguly, among others.
“We have to save the Bengali culture and language as we are seeing that this government is forcefully bringing Urdu so to save the Indian and Bengali culture we have taken Sankalpa (promise). Our manifesto is “Bhoi out, Bharasha in (fear out and faith in),” said Adhikari.
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Launching a scathing attack on the TMC government on women’s safety, Irani said she had “experienced of how committed TMC is to women security” when she was Minister for Women and Child Development. “PM Modi had announced a ‘one stop centre’ in every district for women who have faced harassment, where victims would get medical attention, police assistance and legal support. In Bengal, I had struggled to get it implemented,” Irani said.
Irani added that there are “more than 900 one stop centres across the country and over 1,000 fast track courts.”
She alleged that “Regarding Bengal, in the RG Kar rape and murder case, it is sad that when the mother wanted to exercise her democratic right, TMC goons harassed her.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More