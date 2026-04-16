BJP hands out ‘cash dole’ card, TMC says poll code violation

“We have to save the Bengali culture and language as we are seeing that this government is forcefully bringing Urdu so to save the Indian and Bengali culture we have taken Sankalpa (promise). Our manifesto is “Bhoi out, Bharasha in (fear out and faith in),” said Adhikari.

On the occasion of Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year, the BJP on Wednesday launched the symbolic “Matri Shakti Bharosha Card”, promising financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to every woman in West Bengal if the party came to power in the state.

Five women from the BJP party were handed the symbolic card at a programme in Kolkata.

In its manifesto, the BJP had announced to give Rs 3,000 monthly aid to women in West Bengal as a counter to TMC government’s already existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

The TMC alleged that the launch of the card was a “gross violation” of the Model Code of Conduct. “This is a violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer should take cognisance of it. The MCC is in force in the state. One can release the manifesto but the cards cannot be given to the beneficiaries. It is a gross violation of the poll code. We protest against this,” State minister for Women and Child Development Shashi Panja told mediapersons.