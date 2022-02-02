BJP hails ‘game-changer Budget’, CPM says Centre has ignored middle-class

HAILING THE Union Budget as a “game-changer,” state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said the country was moving towards becoming “self-reliant.”

Addressing mediapersons, Majumdar said the Centre has taken steps to improve the country’s economy. “From digital currency and ‘Vande Bharat’ trains to focusing on organic farming, the Centre has taken the right steps to improve the economy. This budget is a real game-changer. This Budget has been created keeping the future of our country in mind and to safeguard it,” said Majumdar.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal with an aim at boosting growth amid continued disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

On the other hand, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty slammed the Centre for “not looking after the interest of the middle class.”

“Overall, the Centre has presented an anti-people budget. There is nothing in the budget to create employment for those who lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre also deducted the allocation for 100 days’ work. It changed the name of the mid-day meal scheme and also reduced its allocation. The budget has nothing for the middle-class and especially for salaried people. There was no relief in the tax slab. The common man has been completely left out of this budget,” said Chakraborty.